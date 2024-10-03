Assam: Governor calls upon young generation to follow teachings of Gandhiji

GUWAHATI: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid rich floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of the 155th Gandhi Jayanti at Sarania Ashram in Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust, Guwahati, on Wednesday.

Governor Acharya called upon the present generation to follow Gandhiji’s teachings. He said that Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy and teachings are very relevant even today, which can find answers to several modern-day problems and are the sources of inspiration for generations. The Governor also said that Gandhiji’s pursuits of cleanliness, women empowerment, self-reliance, and farmers’ rights, as well as his stance against untouchability, social discrimination, and illiteracy, have left an indelible mark on the nation.

Moreover, he said that the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust, inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhiji on January 9, 1946, where he spent three days, serves as a poignant reminder of India’s rich heritage. He also planted a sapling on the premises of the ashram on the occasion.

In another programme held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Acharya, along with the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, paid floral tributes to Gandhiji and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary. Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram administered the non-violence pledge on the occasion, stated a press release.

Also Read: A tribute to the father of the nation (sentinelassam.com)