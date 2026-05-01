Assam Governor Celebrates Gujarat and Maharashtra Day at Lok Bhavan Under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya marked the foundation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra at Lok Bhavan under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative.

The Governor extended greetings to the people of both states and said the observance strengthened national unity, cultural exchange and mutual understanding. He recalled that Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed on May 1, 1960, following linguistic reorganisation.

He highlighted the cultural and economic contributions of both states and noted their longstanding ties with Assam. The programme included a welcome address by Arindom Baruah and screening of documentaries, with several dignitaries in attendance, stated a press release.

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