Former AASU leader Rajib Kakati passes away at Guwahati B.Barua Cancer Hospital

Morigaon: Former AASU leader Rajib Kakati passed away at Guwahati B.Barua Cancer Hospital on Wednesday at around 3:30pm. He was 48 years old at the time of his death. He was popular for his altruistic behaviour in the society. Members of Natasurya Phani Sharma Yubak Sangha, President and Secretary, Natuagaon Gramya Unnayan Committee Yogen Nath and Secretary Morigaon District Yogi Sanmilan Someshwar Nath , MASS’s secretary Manik Kr. Nath and Bandahoi ‘92’ paid their last respects to the departed soul. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, parents and a host of relatives.

Also Read: Milanjyoti Sangha of Panigaon, Nalbari announced Milanjyoti Award 2024

Also Watch: