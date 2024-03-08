Assam Governor distributes educational grants to Raj Bhavan employees in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: With a view to motivating the wards of Raj Bhavan employees to pursue higher education, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and the First Lady Anita Kataria presented educational grants to the meritorious students who are at different levels of their higher studies at a function held in Raj Bhavan today.

It may be mentioned that, altogether, 39 students were given educational grants. Students who secured 60 percent and above in their higher secondary, undergraduate, and postgraduate examinations. Moreover, financial grants were given to the students who were undertaking professional courses.

Speaking to the recipients, Governor Kataria congratulated the students and asked them to continue their good academic performance in the future as well. He said that everybody in society can contribute to the development of the nation in their own way. He asked the recipient students to study hard, reach their goals, and contribute to the growth of the state as well as the nation. Drawing attention to the changing landscape of the academic environment, which is being influenced by the technological revolution, the governor asked the students to gain knowledge of the evolving cutting-edge technologies to increase their chances of employability.

The governor also said that from next year, in recognition of their good academic performance and the monetary rewards, the students will receive certificates as well. He also said, “Education is very important for the progress of the country. In today’s modern times, knowledge- and skill-based education is very important. Therefore, it is my ardent request to all the students to study hard, transform themselves into assets, and bring about fundamental changes in society.”. Acknowledging the endeavour of the Raj Bhavan in motivating the students in their pursuit of higher education in its own little way, the governor said that with such small efforts, big and qualitative changes can be achieved, a press release said.

