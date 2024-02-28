Governor Gulab Chand Kataria takes stock of development activities of Morigaon District

GUWAHATI: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria chaired a meeting with the DC and heads of the departments and took stock of the development works along with the prevailing law and order of Morigaon District at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's office in Morigaon today.

During the meeting with district administration and department heads, the governor, besides taking stock of the progress of different central and state government schemes, took note of the literacy rate of the district. He asked the concerned functionaries to address the issue of primary school education in the district, especially in the rural areas, to ensure that every child gets an institutional and formal education. He also emphasised the need for altruistic contributions under schemes like Vidyanjali to create an enabling academic environment, especially in the far-flung areas of the district.

The governor also took stock of the progress of PMAY-G and MGNREGA. He underscored the need for giving dwelling houses under PMAY-G to enable the beneficiaries to lead a dignified life and give them opportunities to earn their livelihood under MGNREGA. The governor hailed the efforts of the district administration on the progress of the Amrit Sarovar project. He also asked the functionaries to accelerate the plantation work around the sarovars to make them aesthetically beautiful. He also asked the PHE department to expedite the ongoing work of the Jal Jeevan Mission and conduct weekly reviews to meet targets. He also reiterated the need to expedite the pace of Aadhaar seeding in national social assistance programmes.

Moreover, the Governor took stock of various other schemes, including PMFBY and PMMSY. The Superintendent of Police of the district provided a detailed report on the crime, security, and law-and-order situation of the district.

Later, the Governor visited the Mother and Child Health Wing of the STHG Civil Hospital in Morigaon and took note of the patient registration process, post-operative ward and intensive care unit, and other facilities available for the patients. The governor interacted with the patients. He also reiterated the need to maintain cleanliness in and around the hospital.

Governor Kataria also visited the Solmari Gaon Panchayat office under the Bhurbandha development block. He took stock of the newly constructed office building funded under the RGSA and asked the concerned officials to construct boundary walls for the campus. He also inspected the geobag protection work executed by the Water Resources Department along the Kolong River at Damal.

Later, the Governor visited a high-value fruit farm run by farmer Prabhakar Deka in Betoni, where dragon fruits, seedless lemons, and apples are cultivated. The governor hailed his efforts and encouraged him to inspire other farmers to venture into fruit cultivation.

The governor also inspected the ongoing construction site of the Morigaon Medical College and Hospital, where officials provided a presentation on the planning and progress of the medical college. He asked the concerned functionaries to undertake plantation activities on the site, a press release said.

