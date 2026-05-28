Assam Governor extends Id-ul-Zuha greetings to people of state

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extended greetings and best wishes to the people of Assam, particularly the Muslim community, on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha.

In his message, the Governor said the festival symbolised the values of sacrifice, compassion, faith and brotherhood and urged people to celebrate it with harmony, peace and mutual respect. He expressed hope that the occasion would inspire goodwill, tolerance and collective responsibility towards building a more inclusive society.

Acharya also said Assam’s tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood remained one of the state’s greatest strengths and expressed confidence that the festival would strengthen the spirit of unity among the people, a press release said.

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