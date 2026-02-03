Assam Governor felicitates NCC cadets returning from R-Day camp

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends a reception programme at Lachit Ghat to felicitate NCC cadets returning from the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026, organized by the Directorate of NCC North Eastern Region.

Congratulating the cadets for representing Assam at the national event, the Governor describes them as disciplined torchbearers of the nation’s legacy and appreciates their performance during the Republic Day celebrations. He urges them to uphold discipline, excellence and a spirit of service, highlighting the role of NCC in nation-building activities.

The Governor also felicitates NCC cadet achievers of RDC 2026 and notes the national appreciation received by the North East’s cultural presentations, including Assam’s tableau on terracotta craft. Senior NCC officers, cadets and dignitaries attend the programme, stated a press release.

