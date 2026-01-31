Tezpur: Self-defence training held for NCC girl cadets at Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC)

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A Self-Defence Training Capsule was conducted exclusively for girl cadets during the ongoing Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) of 5 Assam Battalion NCC at Bihaguri, Tezpur, with the aim of empowering girl cadets with practical skills for personal safety. The capsule was conducted by Ridip Boruah and his expert team from Warriors MMA Gym, Tezpur. The training focused on developing situational awareness, threat perception, and basic yet effective physical techniques to respond confidently in adverse situations.

Through interactive demonstrations and hands-on practice, the cadets were sensitized to real-life scenarios, emphasizing prevention, mental preparedness, and self-confidence as key components of self-defence. The instructors highlighted the importance of staying alert, making quick decisions, and using simple defensive moves to ensure personal safety.

The session was highly engaging and informative, leaving a strong impact on the participating cadets. It reinforced the NCC's commitment to holistic development and women empowerment by equipping girl cadets with essential life skills alongside military training.

