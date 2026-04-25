Assam Governor graces Bharat Scouts and Guides prize-giving ceremony in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 24th Rajya Puraskar Award Ceremony of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, Assam chapter, held at Bhogeswar Phukanani Indoor Stadium at Rudra Singha Sports Complex.

The Governor lauded the awardees for their commitment to service, character and leadership, and acknowledged the role of parents, trainers and officials in shaping responsible youth. He commended the organization’s contributions over the past 75 years, particularly during natural disasters and emergencies.

He highlighted the organization’s role in nation-building and youth empowerment, urging young people to develop essential life skills in line with the motto “Be Prepared.” He also referred to initiatives such as Mera Yuva Bharat and the Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment Scheme.

A total of 40 members received the Rajya Puraskar Award for 2024 and 2025, while 20 adult leaders were also honoured during the ceremony, stated a press release.

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