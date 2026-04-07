Assam Governor Pitches State as Investment Hub at IIA Meet

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday hosted a delegation from the Indian Industries Association (IIA) at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati, making a direct pitch for greater private investment in the state.
The meeting, chaired by the Governor, brought together senior officials, industry representatives, and other dignitaries to discuss Assam's prospects as an emerging industrial destination.
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At the heart of the Governor's pitch was Assam's geography. He pointed to the state's position as the gateway to the Northeast as a key advantage for businesses looking to expand into the region.
He also highlighted improvements in connectivity and policy support, and noted the Union government's role in driving infrastructure development — including in newer sectors such as semiconductors.
The Governor urged industry leaders to actively consider investing in the state, drawing attention to the "Advantage Assam 2.0" initiative as a framework designed to attract and support investment.
He stressed the particular importance of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in generating employment and ensuring that economic growth reaches broader sections of the population.
A documentary on Assam's economic transformation was screened during the meeting, and officials presented an overview of the state's industrial prospects.
First Lady Kumud Devi was also present at the event, according to an official press release.