Assam Governor Pitches State as Investment Hub at IIA Meet

The Governor urged industry leaders to actively consider investing in the state, drawing attention to the "Advantage Assam 2.0" initiative as a framework designed to attract and support investment.

He stressed the particular importance of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in generating employment and ensuring that economic growth reaches broader sections of the population.

A documentary on Assam's economic transformation was screened during the meeting, and officials presented an overview of the state's industrial prospects.

First Lady Kumud Devi was also present at the event, according to an official press release.