Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal and others condole demise of Thaneswar Boro

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of former minister Thaneswar Boro, who breathed his last on Friday.

In a condolence message here today, the Governor said that with the demise of Thaneswar Boro, the state today lost a committed public leader who held important portfolios like education and revenue in the Assam Council of Ministers. He also said that the simplicity and dedication with which Thaneswar Boro served the state and its people would make him ever more memorable.

"In this moment of grief, besides expressing my condolences to the bereaved family members, I pray to the Almighty for eternal peace for the departed soul," the governor added.

In a separate condolence message, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "While serving as the Education Minister, Thaneswar Boro made important efforts for the development of education in the state. His modesty and simplicity made him very popular in Rangia LAC, where he made it to the Assam Legislative Assembly for three terms. His demise is an irreparable loss to the social and political arena in Assam."

In his condolence message, Sonowal said, "The contribution of Thaneswar Boro in the development of the education sector and social welfare will remain memorable."

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the demise of Thaneswar Boro is an irreparable loss to Assam. "He extended me a lot of suggestions when I met him at the GMCH while under treatment. Those suggestions will remain in my memory," he said.

AGP president and Minister Atul Bora said, "In the demise of Thaneswar Boro, the AGP lost one of its guardians. He was a sincere and simple yet accountable person. His contributions to social life and regional politics will remain memorable in Assam."

AGP working president Keshab Mahanta said, "His demise made us bereft of a true popular and thoughtful leader of Assam. We got him as a teacher, a minister, and a scholar. We can term his encyclopaedia, history, and heritage of Assam."

State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, APCC president Bhupen Borah, Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha, Assam (ITSA), Bodo Sahitya Sabha, AAP Assam, Publication Board, Assam, PLP, and others also condoled his death.

