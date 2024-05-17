Guwahati Residents To Get Respite As Rainfall Forecasted Amidst Scorching Heat

GUWAHATI: In what could possibly be a huge sigh of relief, forecasts have predicted the likelihood of rain in Guwahati.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted that the city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours.

Guwahati is likely to experience a maximum temperature reaching upto 35°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be somewhere around 25°C.

The city of Guwahati is desperate for the heavens to open up so as to get much-needed respite from the scorching heat endured by its residents.