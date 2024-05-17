Guwahati Residents To Get Respite As Rainfall Forecasted Amidst Scorching Heat

GUWAHATI: In what could possibly be a huge sigh of relief, forecasts have predicted the likelihood of rain in Guwahati.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted that the city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours.
Guwahati is likely to experience a maximum temperature reaching upto 35°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be somewhere around 25°C.
The city of Guwahati is desperate for the heavens to open up so as to get much-needed respite from the scorching heat endured by its residents.
As far as the other states of the northeastern region are concerned, the RMC has forecasted light to moderate rain at many places of Arunachal Pradesh.
On the other hand, the states of Assam and Meghalaya can expect rainfall at a few places with hot and humid weather conditions prevailing.
Additionally, isolated instances of light rain are likely to occur at Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Meanwhile, the prospective change in the weather pattern of this region is caused by an amalgamation of meteorological dynamics, which includes a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam & neighboring areas and another circulation over south Bangladesh.
Moreover, a circulation already exists over south Bihar & vicinity and this anticipated shift is also due to troughs in mid-tropospheric westerlies, influencing weather patterns in certain latitudinal and longitudinal bands.
Let us have a look at the Five-Day Weather Forecast predicted by the RMC:
Day 1: Light to moderate showers can be expected at various places, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning in Assam & Meghalaya. Isolated spots in Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to experience heavy downpour.
Day 2: The intensity of the rainfall is likely to increase with light to moderate showers anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and scattered instances across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Day 3: Precipitation is expected to persist across most parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, with a few scattered showers anticipated in other northeastern states.
Day 4: Similar weather pattern is likely to continue, with rainfall expected to intensify in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and the showers could also spread to more areas in the neighboring states.
Day 5: Rainfall is expected to remain widespread across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, with increasing likelihood of showers in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Furthermore, the RMC has also issued warnings for each day, including the likelihood of thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy downpour in isolated areas across the region.
In this regard, residents are advised to stay updated on weather advisories and take necessary precautions.
