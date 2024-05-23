Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria greets people on Buddha Purnima

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria wished the people of the state, particularly those belonging to the Buddhist faith, on the eve of Buddha Purnima.

In a message, the governor said, “My warm greetings to all sections of the people, especially those belonging to the Buddhist faith, on the holy occasion of Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha is an embodiment of compassion, and his teachings of truthfulness, non-violence, harmony, and love for humanity and all living beings are universal and ever-relevant.”

The Governor also said, “Lord Buddha’s teachings have the power to awaken individuals to their true selves and inspire them to do good for humanity.”

Referring to Gautam Buddha, the governor said that by following the teachings of Gautam Buddha, one can attain spiritual enrichment, which leads to happiness. The governor also said that Lord Buddha’s legacy continues to resonate across generations and cultures, serving as a beacon of hope and guidance for all seekers of truth, a press release said.

Also Read: Buddha Jayanti Utsav to be held at Venuban in Kunjaban, Agartala (sentinelassam.com)