Buddha Jayanti Utsav to be held at Venuban in Kunjaban, Agartala

AGARTALA: The celebrations for the 2,568th Buddha Jayanti Utsav and Vaishakhi Buddha Purnima will be held at Venuban Buddha Vihara in Kunjaban, Agartala, on May 22-23.

The two-day event, organized by the Buddha Jayanti Celebration Committee, promises to be a significant occasion for the Buddhist community and other attendees. The festivities will be inaugurated by the Governor of Tripura, Nallu Indrasena Reddy, who will light the auspicious lamp at 4:30 p.m. on May 22.

The governor will serve as the chief guest for the commencement ceremony. Distinguished guests will include Ven Dr. Dhammapiya, Founder and Chancellor of Dhamma Dipa International Buddhist University in Sabroom, and Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice Chancellor of Tripura University.

The inaugural ceremony will be presided over by Ven Khemachara, the Secretary of Venuban Buddha Vihara. In a press release, Khemachara highlighted the significance of the full moon day of Vaisakh, which is the Triple Blessed Day as it commemorates the birth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana of Shakyamuni Buddha.

He extended an open invitation to all to attend the celebration. A special feature of the Buddha Jayanti Utsav and Vaishakhi Buddha Purnima Celebration 2024 will be a mega sit and draw competition aimed at encouraging children to learn more about the life of Lord Buddha.

The competition will take place on May 22 and will be divided into three age groups - 7 years, 7-10 years, and 10-14 years. Participants will be tasked with drawing portraits of Buddha, focusing on his birth and enlightenment. This celebration will be no less than an educational event, to promulgate Buddhist teachings among the young attendees.

The Venuban Buddha Vihara Committee has meticulously planned the events to ensure a memorable and spiritually enriching experience for all participants and looks forward to welcoming a large number of participants and visitors to celebrate the auspicious occasion. (ANI)

