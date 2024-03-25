Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria greets people on Holi

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has extended his heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

In a message here, Kataria said, "I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. May this festival bring peace, harmony, prosperity, and happiness to our lives."

The governor hoped that the joyous spirits of Holi would rejuvenate and strengthen the age-old bond of love, harmony, and understanding in society and keep all sections of the people united to march peacefully forward. He also said, "I hope the festival becomes a harbinger of joy, happiness, and merriment for all, cutting across all religions, castes, creeds, and ethnicities." I also hope that the auspicious colours of Holi help everybody overcome seasonal ailments and lead everybody to become healthy and wealthy," a press release said.

