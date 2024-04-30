Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurates regional conclave on Viksit Bharat @100

Guwahati: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that for India to become developed all citizens of the nation, especially the youth, have to ensure their participation and work in tandem in making the country viksit and self-reliant.

Inaugurating a regional conclave on ‘Viksit Bharat @ 100’ under the theme “Progressing through Reforms” in Guwahati on Monday, Governor Kataria said that Viksit Bharat campaign has already become a movement and it is imperative that all sections of the people of the country especially the youth, take active role in the movement. The Governor said that ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ is an ambitious vision and a roadmap to make India a fully developed nation by 2047, that is when the country will complete its 100 years of independence. He said that the objective of the movement is to promote inclusive development and elicit social participation among all citizens of the country.

The Governor said that realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat requires a series of effective measures and bold initiatives. He, therefore, said that all sections of the people should come forward and contribute in his or her own little way to help the nation achieve the target. He also said that institutional measures are being taken to empower the people of the country to achieve the end.

The Governor expressed happiness and thanked Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for holding the conclave and bringing all the stakeholders like industry experts, government officials and a large number of entrepreneurs on a single platform. He exuded confidence that the conclave like this would help in eliciting suggestions, ideas and cooperation which will prove to be very important and useful in setting agenda and taking the country forward towards making it a developed nation.

The Governor on the occasion reiterated the need for a self-reliant India to strengthen the foundation for a developed India. He also sought cooperation of bodies like CII to work as a catalyst to materialize the vision of developed India.

Chairman CII North East Council & Managing Director Amrit Cements Limited Pradeep Bagla, Chairman CII Assam State Council & Director OIL Pankaj Goswami along with a host of other dignitaries were present in the function, stated a press release.

