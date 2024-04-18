Raj Bhavan, Assam celebrates Rongali Bihu in the presence of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Guwahati: Synchronising with the ongoing Rongali Bihu celebrations across the state, Raj Bhavan, Assam, today celebrated the Rongali Bihu in the presence of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at its premises in Raj Bhavan.

The lively ‘Bihu husori’ coupled with the enthralling rhythm of dhol, pepa, and gagana by the Bihua Bihuwati and other participants was the attraction of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kataria said, “I am really happy that a healthy tradition of celebrating the Rongali Bihu festival has started in Raj Bhavan, Assam. I believe this celebration of Bihu will help us to witness the rich culture of Assam and how it helps in strengthening the bond of belongingness among the employees and their family members. Apart from this, we will be able to make our children aware of the rich art, culture, and heritage of our state.”

He also said that Rongali Bihu is a traditional and cultural festival filled with an abundance of happiness and love that marks the arrival of the Assamese new year. It instills new hope and energy in the minds of people of all ages and provides an opportunity to express gratitude towards the magnanimity of nature.

Kataria also highlighted that Bihu inspires everyone to connect with nature. It provides an opportunity to unite people of every background and promotes the feeling of brotherhood. He also asked everybody present on the occasion to cherish the spirit of the intrinsic connection of Bihu with nature and work accordingly to protect and preserve Mother Nature.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary to the Governor Swapna Dutta Deka, Kabita Deka, and other officers and staff of Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion, a press release said.

