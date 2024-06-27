Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria offers puja at Kamakhya temple

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, along with the First Lady Anita Kataria, today paid a visit to Kamakhya Temple, paid obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya, and sought her blessings for the development of all sections of the people of Assam.

Visiting the Shakti Shrine at the descent of ‘Nivritti’ which marks the culmination of the Ambubachi Mela, one of the greatest spiritual gatherings of the country, Kataria offered his puja at the Shakti Peeth. He also thanked lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad who flocked to the famous Shakti Shrine and made Nilachal Hill an abode of spiritualism.

Governor Kataria also thanked the Temple Management Committee, civil and police administrations, and volunteers from different agencies for putting in their best efforts to make Ambubachi Mela a grand success. He said that the harmonious coexistence of the devotees in the mela and the help rendered by several philanthropic organisations made this annual occasion really special and unique. Kataria also thanked the pilgrims who converged at Nilachal Hill for maintaining discipline and the highest order of its kind, a press release said.



