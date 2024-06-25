Assam: An initiative to create eco-friendly and clean Kamakhya Temple premises

GUWAHATI: Kamakhya Temple, the holiest Shakti-Peetha in the country, is located in Nilachal Hill in the capital city of Assam, Guwahati. The place has excellent mythological importance in the country. Its significance as a heritage site shouldn’t be missed either. Ambubachi Mela, held annually at Kamakhya Temple, is considered the most auspicious religious gathering in the region and state, as millions of devotees and visitors gather on this august occasion and witnessed millions of devotes/visitors around the country and world. It is also considered as Mega Kumbh Mela of Northeast India.

Voice of Environment (A Scientific and Environmental Research Organization) is working to meet the targets of the Mission Clean Green initiative. In this regard, a mission was launched as a clean, single-use, plastic-free premises vision that started at Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati. To that end, VoE signed an MOU with Kamakhya (Devalaya) Temple Authority on December 22, 2016.

This is an ongoing effort by the Voice of the Environment and the Kamakhya Temple Authority to raise awareness among the faithful, pilgrims, sadhus, and saints about the importance of celebrating the Ambubachi Mela 2024 in an environmentally conscious manner. The Temple premises were the site of the drive.

Environmentalist Moharana Choudhury spearheaded Team VoE, which began its clean, eco-friendly awareness drive by enlightening visitors from all over the state/country/world about the significance of Nilachal Hill and the gravity of the ecological issues around them. Bhaskar Hazarika &Mcdonald Choudhury led the team from the main roadside towards Nilachal Hill and interacted with different devotees/visitors who were heading towards the temple on a walk. They have been sensitized about the cleanliness aspect of Nilachal Hill and the temple premises, along with its sanitation and hygiene. After reaching the VIP parking of the Temple premises, the team interacted with all the line department officials like the District Administration, Assam Police, and Guwahati Municipal Corporation. Then the team reached the temple premises and met with Secretary JnanNathSarma and other AmbubachiMelaParichalana Committee-2024 officials. The team has also visited the Doloi office and discussed with Sri Kabindra Prasad Sarma (BorDoloi/ Head Priest) of Kamakhya Temple Administration. He alsoappreciated & encouraged the team for this initiative. Following this, the team has started a cleanliness drive at the Temple premises of MaaKamakhya led by Mcdonald Choudhury, PritamDey Sarkar, AnjanaGogoi, Krishnangshu Bhattacharjee & Partha Sarathi Dhar, collected plastic bottles, plastic packets of various items disposed in the designated dustbins in coordination with the cleaning department of temple authority. Another team led by Sabita Dutta and Moharana Choudhury interacted randomly with devotees/visitors/Sadhus regarding the cleanliness, hygiene, health, sanitation, biological diversity and plastic-free aspects of the temple premises and the Nilachal Hill. They also enlightened the issue of single-use plastic and illustrated how to avoid using it and keep the premises clean, eco-friendly & sustainable healthy environment. Mass signature campaign, interviews and exchange of views on sanitation, cleanliness, health-hygiene and environment-friendly vicinity were torched by the team. Millions of pilgrims/devotees/visitors were present to witness today’s campaign.

In the second half, the team conducted one-to-one interactions. It made aware of the carrying & disposal of single waste plastic, plastic bottles and other items to the designated dustbins in a queue entering the security checkpoint near the VIP parking area. VoE also highlights the temple premise, a clean, eco-friendly and plastic-free tourist destination cum heritage site and a rich biodiversity spot to set an example in the country towards sustainability. Furthermore, Despite having millions of gatherings and lots of challenges/ difficulties for such mega events, VoE is working spontaneously to create ‘Mass citizen consciousness’ that will build the habit of sustainable practices to counter the use of plastic items regularly and also will send a strong message about the eco-friendly and cleanliness mission in the region and globe.

VoE also urges all the stockholders, like individuals, civil society, youth clubs & media organizations, to join hands to make this concern successful. The team believes that “Together we can make the Difference.”

