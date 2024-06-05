Assam: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria released ‘The Art of Manmaking’ Assamese version

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria released the Assamese version of 'The Art of Manmaking' authored by Swami Chinmayanand ji at Raj Bhawan here on Monday. The Assamese version of the book was translated by Dr. Birendra Nath Sharma.

The release of the Assamese version of the book is part of the mission's celebration of the 108th Chinmaya Jayanti (108th birthday of Swami Chinmayanand ji), a press release said.

The Governor appreciated the initiative of the Chinmaya Mission, which will go a long way in reaching out to the masses and spreading the spiritual message of Swamiji for the well-being of the people of the state as well.

