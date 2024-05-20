Governor Gulab Chand Kataria emphasizes new laws’ importance in nation’s progress

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that the criminal justice system and its contribution to the expeditious disposal of cases hold the key to the progress of the nation.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day conference on India's progressive path in the administration of the criminal justice system organised at IIT Guwahati in the wake of the enactment of three laws, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, the Governor said that these laws have the potential of expediting the development of India along with laying a strong foundation for the realisation of the vision of Viksit Bharat. The governor said, "The criminal justice system rooted in the British era is now history. Now, justice takes precedence over punishment. The nation has a new Nyaya Sanhita based on the principle of 'Justice First'. This new set of laws will ensure the protection of human rights and uphold the rule of law. They will also streamline procedures to reduce delays and enhance the delivery of justice.".

Speaking on the new laws, Governor Shri Kataria said, "These laws are embedded with the values of reform, performance, and transformation." These new acts besides bringing in reform in the legal system will address the contemporary challenges surfaced in view of changing times and societal changes".

He said that the new laws will provide a holistic approach to dealing with crimes in the digital age. These new enactments will also lead to the expeditious disposal of cases. This would help in clearing the vast backlogs and speeding up the delivery of justice. The governor said that, considering the North Eastern Region's diversities, this new set of laws will help bring more inclusive legal practices.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Law and Justice for organising the conference, sharing insights, debating crucial reforms, and shaping the future of legal administration. He also thanked all the participants for their contributions to the conference and requested that the stakeholders work together with civil society for the success of the laws.

It may be noted that these new laws have replaced the earlier criminal laws, namely, the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Hon'ble Mr.Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Judge, Gauhati High Court Hon'ble Mr.Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak; Vice Chancellor (I/C) NLUJA Assam Justice (Retd.) Mir Alfaz Ali; Director, Indian Law Institute, Delhi Prof. (Dr.) V.K. Ahuja; and Seretary Dept. of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice Dr.Rajiv Mani also spoke at the valedictory function, a press release said.

