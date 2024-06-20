Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria unveils book in Guwahati city

Guwahati: The book “History of Marwaris of Assam” written by Dr Shyam Sundar Harlalka and published by the History Compilation Society of India, Assam was launched at Sangh Sadhak Madhukar Limaye Hall of Alok Bhawan, Bharlumukh, Guwahati today at 5 pm said a statement.

The book was unveiled by the Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria. In his inaugural address, Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria highlighted the contribution of the Marwari community to India and Assam. He also remembered Jyoti Prasad Agrawal in this regard added the statement.

The book launch was inaugurated with the National Anthem and lighting of the lanterns and was moderated by Girin Roy, Co-Organisation Minister, History Compilation Society of India, Assam. National Secretary General of Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalpan Yojana Hemant Dhing Majumder was the chief guest and delivered a speech. He also gave a brief introduction to the Indian History Compilation Society, Assam. The book is an attempt to present the history of the Marwari community in Assam. The book is published in three languages ie., Assamese, Hindi and English. The event concluded with the National Anthem and Dr. Tapan Kalita, Secretary of the History Compilation Society of India, Assam delivered the vote of thanks, the statement added.

Also Read: Assam: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria plants saplings on World Environment Day (sentinelassam.com)