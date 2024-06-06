Assam: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria plants saplings on World Environment Day

Guwahati: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and the First Lady Anita Kataria planted saplings at Raj Bhavan campus on Wednesday.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Governor Kataria said, “Celebration of World Environment Day has become the most important occasion to generate awareness about climate change and champion the cause of sustainable development. As we celebrate World Environment Day, I urge upon all to become active warriors in protecting our environment”. The Governor also said that besides celebrations, everybody should take resolve to protect mother earth and enable the planet to ensure and facilitate a harmonious co-existence and increase green coverage by planting trees.

Kataria also said that global warming along with its multiple manifestations is having devastating effects on the planet, perpetuating an irreparable damage on plants, animals, and humans. Because of global warming the ecological balance is being disrupted, resulting in severe impacts on human and animal health.

However, he said that the government through different programmes is working assiduously to plant more trees and maintaining the ecological balance. The Governor in true spirit of the theme of World Environment Day, requested all to take a collective responsibility on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience for creating an ecosystem friendly to the sustenance of living beings.

It may be mentioned that the Governor also gifted saplings to all the people who had come to meet him in his office today. Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also planted saplings in the Raj Bhavan campus, stated a press release.

