Assam Governor hails Bharat Vikas Parishad’s role in empowering nation

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria attended the inaugural ceremony of the 2nd North East Regional Biennial Conference of the Bharat Vikas Parishad held at Don Bosco Institute, Kharghuli, today, where he hailed the role of the Parishad in empowering the nation with empowered citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Bharat Vikas Parishad is a name synonymous with sewa and sanskar. The organization for the last several decades has been showing its unwavering commitment to serve the humanity through different sutras namely Sampark, Sahyog, Sanskar, Sewa, and Samarpan. “I hope the 2nd North East Regional Biennial Conference of the Parishad works on different ways for the organization to touch the lives of all in the state and bring about their socio-economic-cultural and academic empowerment,” the Governor added.

Kataria also spoke on the glorious past of India. He said that the youth of the country should know about the history of the nation, its rich culture, tradition and heritage. He also stressed that the education should be linked to culture to enable the students to appreciate the rich values of Indian culture.

Highlighting the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda, the Governor said that a person with good moral character can make the nation great. He also observed that every citizen of the country has the potential to contribute to the development of the society and the nation. In this context, he urged Bharat Vikas Parishad to work relentlessly to empower the society and help its people to imbibe in them values helpful for the development of the nation.

Kataria hoped that the Parishad would promote its objective of sewa and sanskar and change the lives of the people. He also hoped that the parishad remains dedicated to the development and progress of the country in all spheres of culture, social, educational, moral, national and spiritual by serving the under-developed sections of the society and promoting the spirit of patriotism, national unity and integrity in the new generation.

National Organizational Secretary of Bharat Vikas Parishad Suresh Jain, Regional President of North-East Swadesh Ranjan Goswami, Vice Chancellor of Assam University, Prof. Rajeev Mohan Pant, Vice Chancellor Assam Rajiv Gandhi Cooperative Management University Prof. Devabrat Das, National Environment Project Chairman of India Development Council, Prof. M. Premjit Singh along with a host of other dignitaries were present in the function, a press release said.