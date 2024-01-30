Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria lauds government’s step to resolve border disputes with neighbouring states

Silchar: Lauding the steps taken by the Assam government for resolving the border disputes with the neighbouring states, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said, for a peaceful co-existence with the neighbours, all sorts of controversies should be properly addressed with utmost priority. Kataria, who wrapped up his two day Cachar trip on Monday, informed the mediapersons here that both the State governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had successfully resolved border disputes covering 72 villages only through positive discussion. Problems centering 61 more villages in either sides of the border would also be solved in this process, Kataria hoped. The Governor said, “Assam government had set up Minister level committees to solve the border disputes with Mizoram and Meghalaya too, and the process had started to yield result.

Kataria said he had reviewed the security position in Cachar’s Indo-Bangladesh border with various agencies and he expressed satisfaction with the way the international border was being managed.

On Monday, the Governor had a series of meetings with various departments and agencies to review the overall progress in implementation of central government schemes. “Viksit Bharat, Ayushman Bharat, One Nation One Ration Card are the flagship projects of the union government to deliver service to the weaker sections of the society and I have examined the number of individuals who have benefited from these programmes thus far and the actions that must be made to provide the service to others who have not yet gotten it,” the Governor said.

