Assam Governor honours 101-year-old teacher on International Day of Older Persons

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya honoured 101-year-old teacher and Sanskrit scholar Govinda Dev Goswami at his residence in Palara, Kamrup, on Thursday on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons.

The Governor conferred the 'Governor Assam Varishtha Nagrik Samman' on Goswami in recognition of his lifelong contribution to education, social service and the welfare of society. He felicitated him with a traditional gamosa, seleng sador, shawl, dhoti, umbrella and a basket of fruits, besides presenting him a cheque of Rs 51,000.

Acharya said the life and experiences of senior citizens were an invaluable source of wisdom and inspiration for younger generations. He said Goswami's lifelong commitment to education and society reflected dedication and selfless service.

The Governor stressed that senior citizens deserved respect, recognition, care, dignity and meaningful participation in society. He also emphasised strengthening inter-generational bonds and valuing the wisdom and experiences of the elderly.

Later, Acharya visited a geriatric ward at a health camp organised near Haradutta Biradutta Bhavan. He interacted with elderly persons receiving care, distributed fruit packets and enquired about their well-being. He also spoke to healthcare personnel about the facilities and services being provided to senior citizens.

The Governor said society's commitment to its elderly population should be reflected through compassion, dignity, accessible healthcare and continued social support, a press release said.

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