Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visits Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV), Hojai, on Wednesday as part of the Nashamukt Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The Governor was warmly welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury and the entire RTV family. During his visit, Acharya addressed students and members of the university community at both the JC Bose Campus and the Srimanta Sankardev Campus.

In his address, the Governor emphasised that a drug-free society can be built through awareness, youth determination, and collective social responsibility. He urged students to stay away from substance abuse and become agents of positive change. He called upon the youth to lead a healthy life, work towards a bright future, and play an active role in building a strong nation. The Governor's visit formed an important part of the eighth day of the Nashamukt Bharat Sankalp Yatra, through which awareness is being generated among young people and the wider public about the damaging consequences of drug addiction. His interaction with the students at both campuses highlighted the important role of educational institutions and young citizens in creating a drug-free India.

Hojai MLA Shiladitya Dev and several senior district officials were also present during the programme. As part of the visit, Vice-Chancellor Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury presented the newly published 'Hojai Tourism Circuit: Where Nature and Heritage Unite (A Tour Guide for Central Assam)' to the Governor. The publication, conceptualised and guided by the Vice-Chancellor and written and edited by Gautam Sarmah, Department of History, RTV, highlights the historical, cultural, and natural attractions of Hojai and the surrounding regions.

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