Assam Governor inaugurates conference on animal health in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor and Chancellor of Assam Veterinary and Fisheries University Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday inaugurated the Regional Conference on ‘NER Animal Health Security for Viksit Bharat’ at the Assam Veterinary and Fisheries University campus.

Addressing the conference, organised by the College of Veterinary Science, the Governor said healthy livestock, prosperous farmers, environmental sustainability and scientific advancement were essential to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He stressed that animal health was closely linked to human health, food security and economic development, and underscored the importance of the ‘One Health’ approach.

Acharya lauded the Centre and the Assam Government for initiatives to strengthen the livestock, dairy and fisheries sectors. He also released two software applications, NERLDF and PDDES, developed for livestock disease management and rapid detection of animal diseases in the North Eastern Region.

He urged universities and research institutions to strengthen research and innovation and ensure that scientific advances directly benefited farmers and rural communities. The conference was attended by senior ICAR officials, university vice chancellors, researchers, faculty members and students, a press release said.

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