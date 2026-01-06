Assam Governor inaugurates FDP on Indian Knowledge System and AI

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated a six-day faculty development programme (FDP) on Indian Knowledge System and Artificial Intelligence at Cotton University’s KBR Auditorium on Monday.

The programme, jointly organized by the Inter University Centre for Teacher Education, Varanasi, and Cotton University under the Lok Bhavan initiative, focused on integrating traditional knowledge with modern technology in 21st-century education. Addressing the gathering, the Governor stressed experiential and learner-centric teaching, ethical use of artificial intelligence, and the role of the National Education Policy in promoting research and innovation. He highlighted the relevance of indigenous knowledge from the North-East and expressed confidence that the programme would strengthen teaching practices and contribute to a knowledge-based society, stated a press release.

