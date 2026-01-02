Assam Governor inaugurates ‘Skyway’ connecting Lok Bhavan wings

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the ‘Skyway’ connecting the Brahmaputra and Barak Wings of Lok Bhavan at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan on Thursday, in the presence of First Lady Kumud Devi.

The Skyway was constructed to link the two distant wings of Lok Bhavan and improve internal connectivity. Executive Engineer, PWD (Building), Arup Das presented a brief technical overview of the project.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor thanked Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for supporting infrastructure development at Lok Bhavan and said the new facility would ease movement and enhance functional efficiency for officials and staff.

Following the inauguration, New Year celebrations were organized with Lok Bhavan employees and their families, during which child artistes presented cultural performances. Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram and other Raj Bhavan officials were present, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Opposition Demands Inquiry into Kheroni Violence