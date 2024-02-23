Assam Governor interacts with team from National Integration tour in Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria interacted with a team of 22 students, comprising a contingent participating in the National Integration tour from Arunachal Pradesh, at Raj Bhavan here today.

During the interaction, the Governor took note of the National Integration tour that was undertaken. Considering the rich diversity of the nation, the Governor said that it is necessary for the youth of one part of the nation to visit other places to gain familiarity and experience about the diverse art and culture, as well as historical places. Such efforts foster a sense of unity among the youth, he said.

Kataria also said that travelling enriches one’s experiences. He said, “When we go to new places, we get the opportunity to know and understand various things. By travelling, we gain knowledge not only about the present social conditions but also about the old civilization”.

The Governor also advised the youth to work hard. He asked them to work with firm determination, will power, and discipline. He asked them to read books about great people so that they can learn from their lives. He also asked them to aim high and put in all efforts to reach their avowed goals.

Governor Kataria hailed the Indian Army for organising the national integration tour which, according to him, helps the youths in imbibing patriotism. It may be mentioned that the National Integration tour was organized by the 9th battalion of the Madras Regiment (Travancore).

Also Read: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administers oath to VC of Madhabdev University