Assam Governor Interacts with Telangana students under Yuva Sangam

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya interacted with 49 students and five coordinators from Telangana, along with students of IIT Guwahati, under Yuva Sangam Phase VII of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative at Lok Bhavan.

Addressing the students, Acharya described youth as a vital force in nation-building and urged them to develop a strong sense of duty, discipline, hard work and perseverance. He cited the example of Captain Smit Machchhar and encouraged the participants to draw inspiration from his courage and dedication.

The Governor stressed the importance of staying connected with one's roots and urged the students to learn about each other's languages, cultures, traditions and history. He said learning languages such as Assamese and Telugu could strengthen mutual understanding and a sense of belonging.

Acharya also highlighted friendship as an important outcome of Yuva Sangam and encouraged the students to remain connected after the programme to promote future cooperation and national unity.

Retired UPPCS officer and social worker Ashok Kumar Sinha spoke about the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative and the importance of mutual learning and cultural exchange in strengthening national unity.

Professor Dr S Arulmozhi of the University of Hyderabad's Centre for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies, Associate Professor Dr Nagaraju Mandali, Consultant, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Surendra Nayak and other dignitaries attended the programme, a press release said.

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