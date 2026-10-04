Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Inaugurates Sant Mahasammelan in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated a two-day Sant Mahasammelan on “Reviving Indian Culture through Spiritual Knowledge” at the Sonaram HS School playground in Guwahati on Saturday.

Organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, the gathering brought together saints, spiritual leaders, teachers, scholars and devotees to promote peace, harmony, spiritual values and human unity.

Addressing the gathering, Acharya said the presence of saints and spiritual leaders gave the event spiritual significance and could inspire society towards introspection, harmony and human welfare. He said the theme was relevant amid rapid technological and social changes.

The Governor highlighted India’s civilisational heritage and said its knowledge tradition was rooted in spirituality, values, service and human welfare. Referring to Assam’s spiritual heritage, he recalled the contribution of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva to social unity and cultural consciousness through devotion, literature, music, art and theatre.

Acharya said spirituality could help people maintain peace and balance by promoting positive thoughts, self-discipline, compassion and inner peace. He also appreciated the Brahma Kumaris’ efforts to promote Rajyoga, meditation, ethical living and values among youth.

He called for preserving India’s cultural heritage while embracing modern development and expressed hope that the gathering would strengthen spiritual awareness, cultural consciousness, moral values and human sensitivity.

Sattradhikar of Shri Shri Auniati Satra Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya and Ashutosh Maharaj of Ayodhya Dham, Rajyogini B K Manorama, along with other spiritual leaders, Brahma Kumaris office-bearers and devotees, attended the programme, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visits Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya in Hojai