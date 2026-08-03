Assam Governor joins launch of ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ in Varanasi

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the nationwide launch of the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ campaign in Varanasi on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 100-week campaign to eliminate substance abuse and encourage youth participation in building a developed India by 2047.

Addressing the programme, the Governor described the campaign as a national mission to build a healthy, disciplined and value-based generation. He said the sustained initiative would promote awareness, encourage behavioural change and strengthen community participation against drug abuse.

Acharya emphasised the need for collective action involving families, educational institutions, religious organisations and community groups. Referring to Assam, he said social awareness and community participation had played an important role in addressing substance abuse in several parts of the Northeast.

Following the Governor’s directions as Chancellor, higher educational institutions across Assam joined the live streaming of the Prime Minister’s address. Students, teachers and other members of the academic community reaffirmed their commitment to the campaign.

The Governor also urged young people to use digital platforms responsibly to promote awareness and appreciated the efforts of Gayatri Pariwar in organising the programme. He expressed confidence that the campaign would evolve into a nationwide people’s movement, a press release said.

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