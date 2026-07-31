MY Bharat organises multi-category youth contests for Nasha Mukt Yuva in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat), Dibrugarh, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, organised the district-level competitions under the nationwide campaign ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ at NLB City College, Dibrugarh, on July 29 in collaboration with Naba Jagran Society and the NLB City College, Dibrugarh, Assam.

The competitions were organised in the following eight categories: Dance Competition, Music Competition, Painting Competition, Debate Competition, Slam Poetry, Slogan Writing, Reels Making & Short Film, and Nukkad Natak (Street Play) / Mime. The award distribution ceremony was graced by Dr Saikat Patra, Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, as the chief guest.

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