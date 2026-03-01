Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends talk on Vedic knowledge

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended a special talk on “Importance of Vedic Knowledge in Indian Tradition” at Lok Bhavan on the valedictory day of Seva Sankalp Saptah.

Addressing the gathering, he said the week-long programme organized by Lok Bhavan reflected the spirit of service, public participation and cultural awareness. Quoting a Vedic mantra, he stated that Indian tradition encouraged openness of thought and transformation of knowledge into public welfare, and described the initiative as a practical expression of responsibility through service.

Referring to Assam’s cultural heritage, he paid tribute to Srimanta Sankardev and highlighted the role of Namghars and Satras in blending devotion, knowledge and social service. He urged stakeholders to carry forward the spirit of service throughout the year.

Prof Patanjali Mishra of Banaras Hindu University, Prof Prahlad Joshi, Vice-Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, and Prof Kameshwar Shukla of Gauhati University were among those present, stated a press release.

