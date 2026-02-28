Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends ‘Nation First’ event at Narangi Military Station

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the “Nation First” programme at the 51 Sub Area, Narangi Military Station, on Friday as part of the week-long campaign organized by Lok Bhavan, Assam. He felicitated civilians and military personnel for their exemplary service and contribution to the nation. Addressing the gathering, he said the theme symbolized collective national consciousness and urged citizens to place national interest above personal gain. Referring to the Bhagavad Gita, he highlighted the importance of selfless action in nation-building and lauded the Armed Forces for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

