Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Completes Self-Enumeration for Census 2027

The Governor noted that accurate Census data plays a vital role in the formulation of welfare schemes, balanced allocation of resources and evidence-based development policies, thereby contributing to the inclusive and sustainable development of the country.

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today completed his Self Enumeration for Census 2027 through the online Self Enumeration Portal at Lok Bhavan. He also urged upon the residents of Assam to actively participate in the country’s most important statistical exercise.

The Governor termed the Self Enumeration process as simple, secure, transparent and user-friendly, stating that it can be completed conveniently within a few minutes. He said that the digital facility that is the self enumeration enables citizens to fulfil their national responsibility with ease while contributing to the creation of an accurate and reliable national database.

Highlighting the significance of the Census, the Governor said that it forms the foundation for effective planning, good governance and equitable delivery of public services. He noted that accurate Census data plays a vital role in the formulation of welfare schemes, balanced allocation of resources and evidence-based development policies, thereby contributing to the inclusive and sustainable development of the country.

Appealing to all eligible residents of Assam, Acharya urged upon them to avail themselves of the Self Enumeration facility and complete the process for themselves and their family members by 16 August 2026. He also requested residents to extend full cooperation to the enumerators during the house-to-house enumeration scheduled from 17 August to 15 September 2026 by providing accurate and complete information.

The Governor further called upon everybody to encourage their family members, friends, neighbours and colleagues to participate in Census 2027, stating that widespread public participation would help ensure a comprehensive, accurate and error-free Census. He said that the collective efforts of every citizen would strengthen the nation’s development planning and serve as a firm foundation for the inclusive progress of Assam and India.

Director cum Chief Principal Census Officer Biswajit Pegu along with other officers were present on the occasion, a press release said.

Also Read: Lakshman Prasad Acharya Visits Flood-Hit Sivasagar and Charaideo to Review Relief Measures