Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Extends Christmas Greetings

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community and all residents of the state on Wednesday.

In his message, the Governor said Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, reminds people of the values of compassion, forgiveness and selfless service.

He urged citizens to celebrate the festival by strengthening goodwill and fraternity, and to work towards a society based on harmony, empathy and mutual respect, stated a press release.

