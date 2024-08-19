Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Greets People on Raksha Bandhan

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extended his greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Acharya, in a message, said, "Raksha Bandhan, a timeless tradition, carries profound significance in our lives. It is not just a thread but a bond of protection that embodies love, trust, and togetherness. This festival goes beyond ritual, reflecting the deep sense of care, responsibility, and respect siblings hold for one another. Raksha Bandhan beautifully captures the essence of dedication, unity, and the unbreakable ties that connect brothers and sisters, celebrating the enduring strength of these cherished relationships."

He hoped that the pious occasion of Raksha Bandhan would strengthen the feeling of brotherhood and augur a sense of responsibility towards brother-sister relations. "May this festival continue to strengthen the precious bond of togetherness and happiness for all, the governor added, stated a press release.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2024: Know The Date, History, Timings And Significance (sentinelassam.com)