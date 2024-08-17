Raksha Bandhan 2024: Know The Date, History, Timings And Significance

Raksha Bandhan 2024 signifies the timeless bond between brothers and sisters and this day falls on the 19th of August, 2024. This Hindu festival is a symbol of love and protection.

Raksha Bandhan festival is marked by the tradition where sisters tie rakhis around their brothers’ wrists, who in turn, gift them presents.

The ideal time for the ritual in 2024 is between 03:04 am and 11:55 pm on 19th August, when families are usually seen exchanging sweets, gifts and heart-warmers.

Raksha Bandhan also reinforces the importance of nurturing relationships by transcending blood ties and uniting people in love and harmony.