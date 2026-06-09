Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Highlights Kashi-Guwahati Cultural Ties

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya met a delegation from Varanasi, led by Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, at Lok Bhavan on Monday and underscored the cultural and spiritual ties between Kashi and Guwahati.

The Governor said the visit reflected the enduring civilisational links between the two cities and discussed strengthening cooperation in cultural exchange, tourism promotion and heritage conservation.

During the interaction, he stressed the importance of greater people-to-people contact and the sharing of best civic practices between the two centres of faith and tradition.

Members of the delegation shared insights on civic initiatives in Kashi and expressed interest in expanding collaboration with Assam in areas including tourism, heritage and social development, a press release said.

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