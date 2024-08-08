Assam: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya holds meeting with Raj Bhavan officials

Guwahati: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya held an interactive meeting with the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan in the conference hall, on Wednesday, where he called upon the Raj Bhavan officials to work as a team to strengthen Raj Bhavan as the facilitator of the overall development of the state.

Chairing the meeting, Acharya said that since the governor is the constitutional head of state, all sections of the people across the state expect some impactful and positive services from him. He, therefore, asked the officials of Raj Bhavan to put in their collective and dedicated efforts to promote Raj Bhavan. The governor further said that cooperation and dedication are keys to uplifting Assam in all socio-economic and academic indicators, which according to him can also contribute to the country’s progress.

The governor also said that since effective implementation of the welfare schemes of the central and state governments is important for the development of all parts of the state, he stressed extending Raj Bhavan’s service to address any issue towards successful execution of the schemes. He said that widespread awareness among the public is also vital for the government schemes to see their successful and logical conclusion, which he believes can also propel Assam to the forefront of development, stated a press release.

