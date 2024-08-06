Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya meets top Assam-Meghalaya bureaucrats

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya held a meeting with the IAS, IPS and IFS officers from Assam-Meghalaya cadres who are presently on Central deputation in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, the senior bureaucrats greeted and congratulated Acharya on being appointed as the Governor of Assam. Governor Acharya thanked the officers and discussed several government schemes namely PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and Tiger Reserve etc. and said that the schemes if judiciously implemented can take the development to a greater height.

Acharya said that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been launched with the central assistance to provide shelter to the poor and needy beneficiaries. Therefore, to make the scheme a complete success, the role of bureaucrats is of vital importance. Talking on the Jal Jeevan Mission the Governor said that the scheme is to enable all rural households to have access to and use safe and adequate drinking water. As 2030 was set, to achieve the goal, coinciding with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal, the Governor requested the officers to render their expertise for Assam to achieve the target within the stipulated timeframe and become an example to other states. The Governor also took note of the Tiger Reserves in Assam and their role in strengthening ecology of the state.

The Governor during the meeting also discussed about India and Assam’s growth agenda and the roadmap set to achieve state’s development. Considering Assam’s potential in eco-tourism, the Governor talked on various tourism potential and how the State can chart its unique path to become one of the tourist hotspots of the nation. He on this occasion referred to National Parks, Wild Life sanctuaries, tea tourism, heritage tourism etc. and how Assam can curve a niche on these tourism circuit. The Governor also talked on demographic development with special emphasis on the welfare of the people belonging to scheduled tribes and scheduled castes. He said that since several schemes are in place for the tribal people, their assiduous implementation hold the key for the development of human resources belonging to reserved category.

As a part of the meeting, Additional Secretary Department of Personnel and Training Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi talked on development of circuit tourism and water sports in Brahmaputra river.

Moreover, Suvasish Das, an Indian Forest Service officer deliberated on bringing Agar business under the purview of Assam government and the need for developing a standard practice across the State. The Governor hailed the officers for their role which are crucial to build and develop a socio-economic and academic empowerment narrative in the State. The interaction program was attended by the Commissioner and Secretary to Governor of Assam SS Meenakshi Sundaram, stated a press release.

Also Read: Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Manipur Governor (sentinelassam.com)