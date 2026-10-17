Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Lauds IAF’s Role in National Security

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya lauded the Indian Air Force's role in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity while attending the programme 'Akash Se Antariksh Tak' at the Air Force Headquarters in Borjhar, Guwahati, on Friday.

Organised by the Indian Air Force under the initiative of Lok Bhavan, Assam, the programme was held as part of the NaMo Matribhoomi Suraksha avam Swavalamban Sankalp Saptah.

The Governor praised the courage, discipline and sacrifices of air warriors, highlighting the Air Force's contributions to combat operations, disaster relief, rescue missions and the delivery of essential supplies to remote areas. He also emphasised the growing role of women in the Air Force and their achievements as an example of Nari Shakti.

Acharya highlighted the importance of advanced technologies, including fighter aircraft, radar systems and drones, in modern warfare. He said the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat had strengthened indigenous defence manufacturing and technological self-reliance.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he stressed operational preparedness and coordination among the three Services in addressing security challenges.

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