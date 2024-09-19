Assam: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Launches Development Projects

GUWAHATI: In line with the vision of the central and state governments, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya launched five key initiatives aimed at holistic development of all sections of the people of the state at a function held at Raj Bhavan on September 17.

Acharya inaugurated Governor Assam’s Pratibha Protsahan Yojana, Governor Assam’s Vishwakarma Samman, Governor Assam’s Award for Excellence, Governor Assam’s Bhasha Protsahan Yojana, and Governor Assam’s Varishtha Shikshak Samman Yojana.

Launching the schemes for the people, Governor Acharya said, “There is no shortage of talent in our state, but many talented individuals are unable to progress due to various obstacles. We must help them move forward. It is with this objective that we have enunciated these five initiatives.” He expressed confidence that these schemes will encourage target people and contribute to the building of a developed state and a developed nation.

The Governor also added, “On the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja coinciding with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is really heartening to launch these schemes, which are embedded with the components to give due exposure and recognition to the human talents of the state.”

The Governor stated that the Prime Minister is committed to making the country developed and self-reliant, free from scourges like inequality, penury, etc. With such a strong resolution, he is guiding and leading the country, inspiring the nation with his vision, the Governor added.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s resolve to make a Viksit Bharat, Acharya called upon the youth of the state to nurture collective resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047. He further said that irrespective of the profession that people have, everyone should work dedicatedly for a developed nation which is self-reliant.

The Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, Director of AIIMS, Dr. Ashok Puranik, Commissioner, and Secretary to the Governor, S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, along with a host of other dignitaries were present in the launching function, stated a press release.

