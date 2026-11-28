GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the Jambabati Bhuyan Memorial Inter-School Moot Court Competition at Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School, emphasising the importance of legal awareness, constitutional values and the rule of law among students.

Congratulating the school management, Acharya said the competition would familiarise students with the judicial system and help develop analytical thinking, logical reasoning, confidence and communication skills. He stressed that integrity, impartiality, ethics and compassion were essential to the justice delivery system.

The Governor urged participants to focus on learning rather than winning, base their arguments on facts and evidence, and uphold truth and justice. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said the country needed young people who combined knowledge, character, social responsibility and commitment to the nation, a press release said.