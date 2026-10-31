Assam Governor Urges RGU Graduates to Uphold Integrity, Contribute to Nation-Building

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday urged graduating students to uphold integrity, discipline, empathy and honesty while pursuing their professional aspirations and contributing to nation-building at the sixth convocation of Assam Royal Global University (RGU) in Guwahati.

Addressing the graduates, Acharya said academic qualifications alone did not define success, stressing that character and moral values reflected the true worth of education. Quoting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said, "Education without character is of no value," and emphasised that education should foster wisdom, ethical values and social responsibility.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the Governor urged young people to apply their knowledge, skills and professional excellence towards inclusive growth and national progress.

As the university's Visitor, Acharya appreciated its contribution to higher education in the Northeast. He stressed the need for universities to promote scientific temper, research, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship beyond classroom teaching. He also called for integrating traditional Indian knowledge systems with modern science and encouraging research to address local challenges.

Highlighting the potential of Assam and the Northeast, he identified agriculture, tea, horticulture, handloom, handicrafts, tourism and biodiversity-based enterprises as sectors offering opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship. He urged graduates to empower local communities, strengthen rural enterprises and contribute to the vision of Viksit Assam and Viksit Bharat.

Acharya advised students to dream big, continue learning, treat failures as opportunities for improvement and remain humble in success. He also encouraged them to help underprivileged people and regard the honest discharge of their duties as a form of national service. The convocation address was delivered by Padma Bhushan awardee and *ThePrint* Editor-in-Chief Shekhar Gupta. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana also addressed the graduates, while Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda conveyed his congratulations through a video message.

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