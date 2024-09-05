Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Pays Obeisance to Srimanta Sankardev

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid his deep respect to Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev on the occasion of Tiruvab Tithi of the Gurujona at Raj Bhavan today.

Recalling the unparalleled contributions of Srimanta Sankardev, the governor expressed, "I bow with deep reverence at the sacred feet of Srimanta Sankardev. Gurujona not only laid the robust foundation of Assamese literature and culture through the divine essence of Ek Sarana Naam Dharma but also dismantled the barriers of caste, creed, and social distinctions. In a period of crisis for humanity, Srimanta Sankardev established an empowered society that continues to inspire us even today."

He moreover urged the people to embrace the teachings of the Gurujona and said that the philosophy and teachings of Srimanta Sankardev are the answers to all shortcomings and problems. "Let us all unite under the philosophy of Srimanta Sankardev and weave our dreams for Assam with the thread of unity, taking our state to the pinnacle of its glory," the governor added.

Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also paid their obeisance to the Gurojona, stated a press release.

