Tirobhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardev, Assam Turns into Veritable Baikunthapuri

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam turned into a veritable Baikunthapuri on September 4 (18th Bhadro), the 456th tirobhav tithi (death anniversary) of Jagatguru Srimanta Sankardev, with strains of harinaam, oompah of brass cymbals, and staccato of khuls reverberating in the state since the wee hours.

All xatras and naamghars in the state were agog with activities by bhakats (deevotees), vaishnabs, and common people. Lighting of earthen flames and incense sticks is part of the day while praying for the wellbeing of the state and its people.

Alipukhuri in the Nagaon district is the place where Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev was born. Batadrava Than located there has been witnessing the footfall of bhakats and vaishnabs since yesterday. The tirobhav tithi programme of the Jagatguri began at 4 a.m. with a taal prasanga with manjira naam.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Xatradhikar Amlanjyoti Dev Goswami of Batadrava Than said, “We chant the athoro (18) prasanga naam throughout the holy month of Bhadra. Today also, we chanted athoro (18) prasanga naam since 4 a.m., besides a bhaona by Hologuri Xatra on the occasion of the tirobhav tithi of the mahapurush. The bhaona performed today was of Mahapurush Madhabdev’s Bhojan Behar in the Brajaboli language. The Than was agog with naam prasanga, ghosha prasanga, khul prasanga, Ayoti naam, etc. We are pleased to have the footfalls of bhakats from faraway places.”

Barpeta Xatra and Patbausi Xatra in the Barpeta district were also agog with naam prasangas on the occasion of the tirbhav tithi of the Mahapurush. Barpeta was the most fertile land where Sirmanta Sankardev pursued most of his creative works. Patbausi Xatra still has objects used by Srimanta Sankardev. These two xatras had the footfalls of devotees in their traditional vaishnavite attire.

Ram Rai Kuthi Xatra at Satrasal along the Assam-Bangladesh border in the Dhubri district also observed the death anniversary of the Srimanta Sankardev. Srimanta Sankardev had his footprints left on this land where this xatra is located now. The Mahapurush lived at this place that still has objects used by him.

Meanwhile, Xatra Nagari Island District Majuli also observed the death anniversary of the Mahapurush in a befitting manner. Athkhelia Bor Namghar in Golaghat, Dhekiakhuwa Bor Naamghar at Teok in the Jorhat district, Bharali Naamghar at Kaliabor, etc. also observed the day.

In Guwahati, various naamghars observed the death anniversary of the Mahapurush.

